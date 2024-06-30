wrestling / News

Donovan Dijak vs. Michael Oku Set for RevPro Live in Coventry on July 28

June 30, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
RevPro Donavan Dijak vs Michael Oku Image Credit: RevPro

– Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro) announced a new post-WWE match for former WWE Superstar and new free agent, Donovan Dijak. Dijak will face Michael Oku at RevPro Live in Coventry. The event is scheduled for Sunday, July 28. You can see the match announcement below.

Dijak also recently made an appearance at Blitzkrieg Pro Wrestling earlier this weekend.

