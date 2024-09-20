Donovan Dijak vs. Trevor Lee Added to MLW Slaughterhouse

It’s an NXT reunion as Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Donovan Dijak and Trevor Lee for MLW Slaughterhouse. Lee replaces TJP in the match. The event happens on October 4 at the Coliseum in St. Petersburg, FL.

In a shocking twist ahead of MLW Slaughterhouse on October 4 at the Coliseum, Trevor Lee has stepped up to face the unstoppable force known as Donovan Dijak. Following TJP’s unexpected withdrawal from the match, MLW’s roster was notified of an open contract to fight Dijak. Wasting no time, a fearless Trevor Lee raced to sign his name, setting the stage for an electrifying debut.

Donovan Dijak, standing at an imposing 6’7″, has wreaked havoc on MLW since his arrival at *Summer of the Beasts*. Managed by the conniving Saint Laurent, Dijak has quickly earned a reputation as the disruptor. Dijak is not made for any system. Dijak is THE disruptor of systems. There’s no blueprint in the sport to decode this punisher. Clad in black shades, a trench coat, and an intimidating aura, Dijak’s cold-hearted approach to dismantling his foes has left a trail of destruction in his wake.

Trevor Lee, known as the “Technical Savage,” is set to make waves in MLW with his raw strength and relentless energy. Shedding his signature beard and long hair, Lee enters MLW embarking on a new chapter with a renewed focus and ferocity, ready to showcase his unique blend of old-school toughness and high-impact wrestling. With his eyes on stacking money and championship gold, Lee brings his “Country Power” to the table, but will it be enough to stop the calculated chaos that is Donovan Dijak?

Slaughterhouse live on YouTube card (9pm ET start)

Weapons of Mass Destruction

Mads Krule Krugger vs. AKIRA

MLW World Heavyweight Championship

Satoshi Kojima (champion) vs. Ultimo Guerrero

MLW World Tag Team Championship

CONTRA Unit’s Minoru Suzuki & Ikuro Kwon (champions) vs. BOMAYE Fight Club

Donovan Dijak (managed by Saint Laurent) vs. Trevor Lee

beIN SPORTS card (7pm ET start)

TBA

More Matches and fighters will be announced at MLW.com.