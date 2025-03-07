Donovan Dijak Wants To Put His Russian Character Against Ilja Dragunov’s American Character

Donovan Dijak says he’d like to get his Russian character in a match with Ilja Dragunov’s American character. Dijak has been playing a Russian character named Volk Milika in Rad Pro Wrestling, and he told Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl of In The Weeds that he’d like to face off against Dragunov with the latter playing the Davey American gimmick he did in wXw.

“Ilja Dragunov, I think it was wXw, it was his early days of professional wrestling,” Dijak said. “He did a sterotypical American character. He was like Billy Bob from Tennessee. If you haven’t seen it, go look it up. There is at least a picture. That match between Ilja Dragunov’s American character and my Russian character has to happen.”

He continued, “I don’t know where it’s going to happen, but I love wrestling Ilja so much. For us to switch roles and have these characters would be so awesome. I think it would be the greatest match in pro wrestling history, so I’m pitching that right now.”