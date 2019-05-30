AAA Managing Director Dorian Roldán on Upcoming MSG Show, AAA Working With Other Promotions, Creative Direction

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed AAA managing director Dorian Roldán for the WINCLY podcast ahead of AAA’s debut at Madison Square Garden, which is scheduled for September 15. Below are some highlights, courtesy of WrestlingInc.com.

Roldán on putting on an event at MSG: “I think for any entertainment company in the world, all of us share that dream that is to be in that iconic venue. Speaking about this show in particularly, it was a long process. We have been in discussions with Madison Square Garden for several years. At least in the last couple of years, we have been really much more aggressive trying to close a deal. We were trying to enter since the last year. We were in a position to book the venue a year ago, to make the show in 2018. But we weren’t prepared or in a trustful position to be successful. So, we decided to push the show to this year and have the ticket sales on Cinco De Mayo, to be on September 15. For that to be the night we celebrate our Independence Day. I think it was a really good position to push a show. I think we are in a different stage. We have really professional talents working with us. We are in that time to make decisions to make the company more global. This is our statement that we are entering America in a different way, a more professional way and in the most iconic place that is the Madison Square Garden.”

Roldán on how he would’ve believed this idea was crazy five years ago: “If you told me we would produce a show five years ago at the Madison Square Garden, I would have told you that you were crazy. It’s a challenge. We need to be ready,” he said. “I think we are being really aggressive in the manner entering in one of the most competitive markets in the world and the U.S. We are not testing. Entering in not just the most iconic but most expensive venue in the world. Trying to bring our brand, trying to bring AAA, our luchadores, a totally different concept that what Americans are used to in the wrestling industry. I think we are really confident about what we are going to present. But also, with that challenge we want to give the best product. We want to stay in the U.S. market and make the next step for the company.”

Roldán on being open to working with other promotions: “We made the announcement with Tony Khan and his team at AEW. We also have a really good relationship with the people from Impact. I was personally there at the Ring of Honor for the last event they had at Madison Square Garden. I said hello to Joe Koff. Of course, we are competitors, but I think at the end of the day we want, and need have alliances. We need to give the fans what they want to watch and see. We also know our fans that day are going to be the Mexican community. We are also having conversations with talent that was in AAA before and was important for the Mexican families, and maybe to be part of that lineup for that day.”

Roldán on there being many types of fans: “It’s not an easy job because at the end of the day, there are many different kinds of wrestling fans. The wrestling fan who likes the comedy, the fan who likes a very good quality match. We also need to satisfy the Mexican community. It’s going to be interesting. We think we are in a position right now to have the talent that can satisfy the different kinds of fans.”

Roldán on what’s next: “The most important thing is we are not by ourselves. We have a really good relationships and partnerships with those who know the live events market. The first step and short-term is to have a really good show in the Madison Square Garden that can open possibilities to produce other events in other markets. The second one for example is giving an announcement really soon of a second venue we are going to produce this year. Another show from AAA. At the end of the day, what we are trying to do and discussion this week is to at least produce 10 shows in America, during the summer. It’s part of the plan we have in mind right now.”