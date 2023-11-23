Double Championship Bout Announced For MLW One-Shot

Rocky Romero and Mascara Dorada will do battle in a double title match at MLW One-Shot. MLW announced on Wednesday that Romero and Dorada will face off with both the MLW World Middleweight Championship and the CMLL World Historic Middleweight Championship on the line. You can see the full video below from CMLL of Dorada issuing the challenge.

MLW One-Shot takes place on December 7th and has the following matches set:

* MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Alex Kane vs. Matt Cardona

* TJPW Princess Of Princess Championship Match: Miyu Yamashita vs. Delmi Exo

* MLW Women’s Featherweight Championship Match: Janai Kai vs. Maki Itoh

* MLW World Middleweight Championship & CMLL World Historic Welterweight Championship Match: Rocky Romero vs. Mascara Dorada

* Satoshi Kojima vs. Tom Lawlor