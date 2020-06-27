wrestling / News
Double Contract Signing Set For Next Week’s Raw
WWE will hold a double contract signing segment on Monday’s episode of Raw. The company announced on Friday night that Drew McIntyre will sign the contract for his WWE Championship defense against Dolph Ziggler, while Asuka will sign her contract for her Raw Women’s Championship match against Sasha Banks. Both signings will take place in the same segment.
The full announcement is below:
Last Monday, two huge championship matches were set for Extreme Rules: The Horror Show: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler and Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Sasha Banks. Now, all four Superstars will be in the ring at the same time, as Samoa Joe officiates what is sure to be a contentious double contract signing.
As things heat up ahead of The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, what will happen when these bitter rivalries converge in the ring? Is chaos inevitable? Find out on Raw, this Monday at 8/7 C on USA!
