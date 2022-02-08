wrestling / News
Double Main Event Set For MLW SuperFight
MLW has announced that this month’s SuperFight show in Charlotte will feature a double main event. The company has announced that a second main event will join the previously announced MLW World Heavyweight Championship match between Alex Hammerstone and Davey Richards.
The second main event will be, as announced on Twitter, a Stairway To Hell Match between Mads Krugger vs. Jacob Fatu. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on February 26th:
* MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. Davey Richards
* National Openweight Championship Match: Alex Kane vs. Matt Cross vs. ACH vs. Calvin Tankman
* Stairway To Hell Match: Mads Krugger vs. Jacob Fatu
* Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat debuts
