Various News: Joey Janela and MJF Set for Over the Budget Battle Royal, Tommy Young Returning to NWA
– Today’s Road to Double or Nothing Episode 12 video featured a number of announcements for the event. Joey Janela, Sunny Daze, and MJF have all been announced for the Over the Budget Battle Royal for the event.
– You can also check out the new Road to Double or Nothing Episode 12 video in the player below:
– NWA has announced that Tommy Young will be returning to give honorary referee instructions for the upcoming NWA Crockett Cup main event between Nick Aldis and Marty Scurll. You can check out the announcement below. Young previously worked as the senior referee for Jim Crockett Promotions and oversaw numerous NWA World Heavyweight Championship matches in the past.
We are pleased to announced that legendary NWA referee Tommy Young will be at #CrockettCup.
He'll be doing the honorary referee instructions for #AldisVsScurll as well as be at the VIP from 11pm-4pm.
Crockett Cup Tickets https://t.co/tpPgdp8tP3
VIP https://t.co/qGZZ5Ohpzn pic.twitter.com/n6102OCE1V
— NWA (@nwa) April 16, 2019
