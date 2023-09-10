wrestling / News
Title for Title Match Added To AEW Dynamite Grand Slam
During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Eddie Kingston and Claudio Castagnoli agreed to put their respective titles on the line at Dynamite Grand Slam. Kingston challenged Claudio for his ROH World title, then said he’d put his NJPW Strong Openweight title up to get the shot. Claudio agreed and demanded that Kingston shake his hand when he wins. Here’s the updated lineup for that show:
* AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Tournament Winner
* Double Title Match: Claudio Castagnoli (ROH World Champion) vs. Eddie Kingston (NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion)
* Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara
NJPW Strong Openweight Champ Eddie Kingston just challenged #ROH World Champion Claudio Castognoli for a match at #AEWDynamite Grand Slam on September 20th!
Title For Title!
In New York City!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@ClaudioCSRO | #EddieKingston pic.twitter.com/4kIVTJejCw
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 10, 2023