Title for Title Match Added To AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Eddie Kingston and Claudio Castagnoli agreed to put their respective titles on the line at Dynamite Grand Slam. Kingston challenged Claudio for his ROH World title, then said he’d put his NJPW Strong Openweight title up to get the shot. Claudio agreed and demanded that Kingston shake his hand when he wins. Here’s the updated lineup for that show:

* AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Tournament Winner

* Double Title Match: Claudio Castagnoli (ROH World Champion) vs. Eddie Kingston (NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion)

* Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara