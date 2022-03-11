Double Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Deonna Purrazzo will defend both of her championships among the matches on next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. It was announced on Thursday’s episode of Impact that Purrazzo will defend her ROH Women’s World Championship and AAA Reina de Reinas Championship in a match against Lady Frost and Gisele Shaw on next Thursday’s show.

You can see the full lineup for next week as announced on Impact below:

* AAA Reina de Reinas & ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Lady Frost vs. Gisele Shaw

* Rhino vs. Steve Maclin

* Bullet Club vs. Motor City Machine Guns

* Josh Alexander vs. Matt Taven