Double Title Match Confirmed For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19

New Japan Pro Wrestling has confirmed a double title match for Wrestle Kingdom 19, which happens at the Tokyo Dome on January 4. Konosuke Takeshita will put his AEW International title on the line against Shingo Takagi, who will put his own NEVER Openweight title up. The winner will defend both titles against Tomohiro Ishii at Wrestle Dyansty the next night. Here’s the updated lineup:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Zack Sabre Jr (c) vs. Shota Umino

* IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship: David Finlay (c) vs. Yota Tsuji

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: DOUKI (c) vs. El Desperado

* Winner Takes All: Shingo Takagi (NEVER Openweight Champion) vs. Konosuke Takeshita (AEW International Champion)

* NJPW World Television Championship: Ren Narita (c) vs. Jeff Cobb vs. Ryohei Oiwa vs. El Phantasmo

* IWGP Women’s Championship: Mayu Iwatani (c) vs. AZM

* Tokyo Terror Ladder Match for IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: Intergalactic Jet Setters (c) vs. Ichiban Sweet Boys vs. Catch 2/2 vs. Bullet Club War Dogs

* Lumberjack Match: EVIL vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Hiromu Takahashi

* New Japan Ranbo: Participants TBD