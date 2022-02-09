Doudrop On Becky Lynch Inspiring Her, Embracing Her Character On WWE Main Roster

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Doudrop discussed embracing her character on the WWE main roster, Becky Lynch inspiring her, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Doudrop on embracing her character on the WWE main roster: “I feel a lot more confident now. It took a while because I was like, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing.’ But let’s just lean in and try some stuff and throw some things at the wall and see what sticks. This stuck apparently. This is what we’re doing now [laughs]. It’s been nice and fun actually because although the characters were very opposite, they were totally both sides of my personality. Sometimes I’m always sunshine and smiles, and sometimes I’m not. It’s been nice to be able to vent the two of them and let them come out and stuff like that.”

On Becky Lynch inspiring her: “I think it’s maybe a coincidence or it could’ve been by design subconsciously. I think the two of us have like a little bit of respect for each other because we have come from similar places – middle of nowhere Scotland and Ireland and doing the indies and wrestling all over the place. So, she knows that I know what it was like kind of a thing, which is nice. I’m going to try and paraphrase this story, my uncle, who’s won bodybuilding competitions and stuff, he told me this story that nobody thought it was possible for someone to do a 400-pound deadlift and then one year, one guy did it, he broke the record, he was the deadlifting champion. Then the same year, five other people did it. It’s all about perceptions and if you think it can be achieved, you can do it but if you don’t think it can be achieved you can’t do it. So for me, she was the one who showed it is possible to come from this place and succeed and get to the top. She was just such a pinnacle of your dreams are possible but you just gotta keep working through it.”

