Doudrop Says There Was a Conversation About A Possible Name Change

Doudrop says that she has had a conversation about a potential change to her name, but she’s good either way. The WWE star spoke with Inside The Ropes for a new interview and acknowledged that she’s spoken with people following the changeover from Vince McMahon to the new regime and that included a talk about potentially changing her name to something else. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

On a possible name change: “I’ll give 100% full transparency about it, we did have a conversation about it. We did have a conversation about it. Because here’s the thing, before it was Vince’s vision and now it’s Triple H’s vision. So it’s like ‘What’s your vision and where do you see this going, are you open to ideas?’”

On what she thinks of changing her name: “For me, I don’t mind either way. I would just like to make more deliberate steps going forward with [my] character. I feel like for the past little while, things have [been weird]. When I was first [given] Doudrop, I obviously initially had no idea what to do. It took me such a long time to get comfortable with who Doudrop was, I was like I get this, I’m bubbly and I’m happy and I’m essentially Jojo Siwa. After a minute, I bought into it and I got comfortable with it and then [they turned me heel]. I was like ‘I don’t know how to do that.’

“There’s so much trial and error that went on as I was going, so it took a minute to figure out who heel Doudrop is. Now that Triple H has come on board, I kinda just wanted to get more a feel of who she is supposed to be and what the options would be as far as different facets of that character or maybe a new character or maybe even an old character. So, we’ll see. As I said, it’s an exciting time.”

On if Triple H was receptive to the possibility: “Yes. He was receptive to all ideas. I’m very much aware that there is probably like lots of other people that are looking for changes and such, but I’m willing to be patient and make sure that we’re being deliberate and making sure we know the direction [of the character] and where we want to go.”