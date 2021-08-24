Doudrop Declares Independence on WWE Raw, Attacked By Eva Marie

Doudrop declared that she was done with Eva Marie on this week’s WWE Raw, but Eva Marie wasn’t done with her. On Monday’s show, Doudrop spoke in a backstage interview about ditching Marie at SummerSlam. She noted that she was done with Marie and while Marie helped her get her foot in the door, she’s continuing on her own. She went on to say that Marie intended to mock her by calling her Doudrop, but that she liked it and was going to keep it.

Doudrop said that the next time she saw Marie, she would “Doudrop” her but was attacked immediately after by Marie, who pushed a production cart into Doudrop and assaulted her. You can see a clip from the segment below: