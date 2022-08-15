Doudrop Was Disappointed She Didn’t Compete At WrestleMania 38, But Gets Why

Doudrop was not featured on either night at WrestleMania 38, and she was disappointed even if she understands why. The Raw star discussed the situation during a conversation with Inside the Ropes, and you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):

On not competing at WrestleMania 38: “It was disappointing, I’m not gonna lie. At the same time, I completely understood why. So not a lot of people know this, but I actually had to leave the US the day after WrestleMania to go and renew my visa in the UK. Because of a lot of the different conflicts going on in the world right now, it was gonna be.. they were unsure how long that process might take. I could have been in the UK for a month as far as they knew. So I couldn’t really have anything on the show because they didn’t know when I was going to be back.”

On being at the show: “Being there was great and everything, just being able to sit there and watch it and take it all in. I got to meet so many cool people like Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin and get some advice from people and things like that. My family came to Texas with me, which was good in that sense. Watching the show and not being a part of it was, I don’t wanna say disappointing because it just showed me how much I wanted it. I don’t think that’s a bad thing. Don’t worry, I’m gonna make up for it.”