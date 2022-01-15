Doudrop on Impressing Vince McMahon With Recent WWE Raw Match Against Bianca Belair

– During a recent appearance on the Wilde On podcast, WWE Superstar Doudrop discussed learning how a match between her and Bianca Belair, which was initially scheduled for five minutes, got an extension to take place over three segments, which apparently pleased Vince McMahon. The highlights are available below, per Wrestling Inc:

Doudrop on her match with Bianca Belair receiving a longer length: “I knew on Sunday coming into Monday I was having a match with Bianca. And the whole segment was supposed to be five minutes. And I was like ‘oh, okay. Well, you know what? It is what it is and I’m going to make it the best five minutes that I can.’ I told the universe that morning, I was like ‘this match is going to be the best match that I’ve had. I’m going to blow Vince’s mind and he’s going to love it, blah, blah, blah.’ I get to the venue and things haven’t been finished up and time goes on. Things aren’t really finalized. And it’s like maybe six o’clock and it’s like ‘hey, you know how you had five minutes? It’s changed and now you have three segments.”

On how she reacted to learning the match would get three segments and Vince McMahon’s reaction: “I was like, ‘what?! Okay!’ At first, I was like panic, panic, panic, up until the show starts. I’m not even in gear. And at first, I saw it as a problem and I was like, ‘oh my god, what are we going to do? I have to change so much stuff.’ But then I was like, ‘You know what? I asked for this. And now this is my opportunity to have a really great match and to have the best match I can have.’ And low and behold, as soon as I changed my mindset about it, we went out there and had an absolute banger. And boss-man was very pleased.”