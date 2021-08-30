Doudrop On Molly Holly’s Leadership As A Producer In WWE

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Doudrop spoke about Molly Holly’s work as a producer in the WWE and her leadership backstage in the role. Here are highlights:

On working with Molly Holly backstage: “Obviously I was a big wrestling fan growing up, so getting to work with her was like a dream come true. To talk to her, to get her perspective, to get some of her experience has been vastly useful for me. You try to chat to everybody but you definitely have to get a woman’s perspective because let’s face it, there’s not a whole lot of us.”

On going to Tyson Kidd for feedback: “He is such a brilliant mind. We think of things, we go to him and talk about it. He’ll go, ‘Okay, well what about this?’ And he’ll flip it on its head and I’m just like, I can’t believe I’ve been wrestling for like 12 years now and didn’t see it from that perspective. He’s just a wrestling genius.”