Doudrop Responds To Fan Saying She’s Not Beautiful

December 9, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Doudrop WWE

In a post on Twitter, Doudrop reacted to a fan that said she wasn’t beautiful, telling them that ‘fat’ and ‘beautiful’ are not mutually exclusive.

She wrote: “That’s an absolute lie, I’m cute AF. Fat and beautiful are not mutually exclusive. And while I’m here you can also be fat and talented and sexy and athletic.

