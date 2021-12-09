wrestling / News
Doudrop Responds To Fan Saying She’s Not Beautiful
In a post on Twitter, Doudrop reacted to a fan that said she wasn’t beautiful, telling them that ‘fat’ and ‘beautiful’ are not mutually exclusive.
She wrote: “That’s an absolute lie, I’m cute AF. Fat and beautiful are not mutually exclusive. And while I’m here you can also be fat and talented and sexy and athletic.”
