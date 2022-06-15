Doudrop Responds to Nia Jax Comparison, Holds Nia Jax in High Regard

– Earlier this week, WWE Superstar Doudrop posted a tweet on her work as a WWE wrestler. Later on a Twitter user responded to her initial tweet writing, “New Nia Jax.” You can view her response below.

Doudrop initially wrote “It’s hard being a superstar, model, athlete, influencer, motivational inspiration, charming, relatable, iconic, educated, savage, sex symbol, endearing, wholesome, modest, heroic, visionary, artist, fashionable, universally adored public figure. But here I am doing it all.”

After the user compared her to Nia Jax, Doudrop replied, “I appreciate being held in the same regard as Nia, she’s a legend. But to say such does us both a disservice, we are completely different performers.”

Nia Jax was previously released by WWE in November of last year.

