Doudrop Reveals What It Was Like Getting the Call to Join the Main WWE Roster

– During a recent interview Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, WWE Superstar Doudrop discussed her career, including getting the call to join the main WWE roster, and a lot more. Below are some highlights.

Doudrop on moving to the US and how the change has been: “It’s been a real whirlwind. Every day is something new. Even just moving country, from Scotland to America and then moving into Florida itself is a massive change. Things are just so different. But, then to be moving from NXT UK to the main roster in itself is such a huge change that every day I’m like, ‘Wow, this is a lot.’ But, it’s been really fun and it’s all a learning experience and I’m really, really enjoying myself.”

On learning she’d be joining the main WWE roster: “I actually was in my living room and I was just getting ready to leave to go and do some training with some friends and I got the call. All I heard was the words, ‘You’re moving to the main roster,’ and then everything after that was [high pitched tone]. ‘Cause I was like, ‘Uh… Are you sure?’ So, it was like March 1st and I was like, ‘Did I hear the date wrong? Is this April Fools? ‘Cause, that’d be really cruel, don’t do this to me.’ They’re like, ‘No, no, no. Get ready, you have to move real soon.’ ‘Oh, okay, sweet. I’ll go pack a bag. Bye.’”

On staying off Twitter: “It was really great, obviously. It was really difficult ‘cause I wanted to basically stay off Twitter, stay off social media. ‘Cause, this is the thing I thought, ‘Oh, just play it really smart and post in UK time.’ But all I posted about back home was my dog, food, and Scotland and none of those things are the same in Florida. So, I have nothing to talk about. I’m just going to close.”