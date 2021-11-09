Doudrop Says Bianca Belair’s Had Enough Title Shots, Wants Her Turn

Doudrop is tired of seeing Bianca Belair get title shot after title shot, and she wants her turn now. As noted, Doudrop attacked Belair on tonight’s Raw during the Fatal Five-Way match that she didn’t get into, and on tonight’s Raw Talk she discussed why. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On Belair’s previous title shots: “Listen, I’m not saying that Bianca didn’t deserve the opportunity. I know exactly how amazing she is. She’s a superstar and I’m well aware of what she’s capable of. What I am saying is I deserve this opportunity more. Listen, I know Bianca got cheated out of her match with Becky, I got cheated out of my match too when Zelina bashed me in the head with that scepter of hers. Does that mean that I can keep getting rematch after rematch after rematch? No, it doesn’t, but that’s not how things work here. You lost, get to the back of the line. It’s time for someone else to come through.”

On why she deserves a title shot more: “Not only does my time here make me more deserving, but I’ve already beaten so many people here. When do I get my turn? Do I just sit and wait patiently and hope someone will come along and gift me this opportunity. Well, no, because it’s not going to work like that. People here have to take what they want because nice girls finish last [removes a flower from her hair and throws it to the ground] and now I’m going to finish first.”