Doudrop Says a COVID-Related Health Scare Kept Her Off TV

Doudrop hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since September, and she recently revealed that a COVID-related health scare is the reason why. The Raw star spoke with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture at a Be a StAR Rally and noted that she will be around at the Royal Rumble, though she would not confirm that she was entering the match. She further noted that she took some time off to deal with the health scare, which was caused by COVID symptoms and involved her heart.

“I’ll be around,” she said with a laugh. “At what capacity, I’m not going to tell. But I’ll be around.”

She continued, “So I’ve had some time off to deal with a little bit of a health scare that I had. But luckily, that’s all it was. It was just a scare… everything was always great. I got COVID real bad. And the symptoms that I was having, where it was concerned about my heart. And so they, God bless ’em, they took the best care of me. They got every test for my heart that they can muster. And every single one of them came back clean as a whistle. And much to some people’s annoyance, my heart is in excellent condition.”

There’s no word on when Doudrop may be back in action at this time.

