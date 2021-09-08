Doudrop Says She Would Have Loved To Have Worked In NXT

In an interview with TQ’s Views (via Fightful), Doudrop spoke about making the jump to the main roster and how she would have loved to have worked on the NXT brand.

She said: “I have learned that there is absolutely nothing that can prepare you. I kept thinking when I showed up, ‘I’ve never technically had a live TV match before.’ It’s a brand new experience and it wasn’t until I was about to go out for the match that I turned around and said to people, ‘Hey, I’ve never had a match on live TV before, this will be alright, won’t it?’ There were like [thumbs up]. Maybe I should have let some people know that information. I’ve been thrown in the deep end and luckily I know how to doggie paddle. It’s all gone well so far. I don’t think there is anything like let-ups. I would have loved to step up to be in NXT and have some matches there and get that experience but, would it have prepared me any better? I don’t think so.“