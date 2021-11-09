Doudrop Wants to Compete in Men’s Royal Rumble, Says Randy Orton Is a Dream Opponent

Doudrop would love a chance to compete in the Royal Rumble, specifically, the men’s Rumble match. The Raw star recently spoke with Metro for a new interview and talked how she would love to be the first woman to win the men’s Royal Rumble match, and named Randy Orton as her dream intergender opponent. You can see highlights below:

On wanting to be in the men’s Royal Rumble match: “I know they have a pretty hard stance on things, but it’s always been a dream of mine to be the first woman to win the male Rumble. Whether that even comes into fruition or not, we’ll see – but that’s always been a dream of mine… You’ve just gotta hope.”

On her chances if she were in the match: “I think if anyone can do it, it’s gotta be Doudrop, right? I’d love to be in a Men’s Royal Rumble, and I’d absolutely love to win it. I fancy my chances!”

On who her dream intergender opponent would be: ‘It’s gotta be Randy [Orton]. Me and him have some historic beef over who the real Viper is.’

On Orton: “I think he’s great, and I’m really enjoying him and Riddle’s tag team together, getting to see a different side of him. They’re just so multi-faceted and such good people to learn from.”