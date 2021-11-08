wrestling / News
Doudrop Was Heartbroken By Eva Marie’s WWE Release
In an interview with Metro, Doudrop said that she was heartbroken over WWE releasing Eva Marie last week and hopes that she will return one day. Here are highlights:
On Eva Marie’s release from WWE: “Honestly, I’m absolutely heartbroken because that woman is a big sister to me. Behind the scenes, she is the nicest person you will ever meet… Every single person, she’s got a funny story with them. I just love her so much. I hope it’s not the last we’ve seen of her in WWE, I think she’s amazing. When you see her in real life, you’re like… you’re amazing at being a heel. But time will tell – who knows what will happen in this crazy world?”
On how she’s performed on RAW so far: “I feel like everything that has been thrown at me, I’ve knocked out of the park – especially being with Eva. She obviously has been here before so for me it was a bit calming to have someone that had the experience, and who could guide me.”
On being more confident: “It’s definitely something that’s come with experience. I’ll be honest, when I first started wrestling, I was horrifically shy, couldn’t look people in the eye, wouldn’t have said boo to a fly. It was like, “This really shy, conscious girl needs to put on lycra and jump around in front of a crowd. Ooh, that’s horrifying!” So, what I had to learn to do was like, really play the character. ‘OK, well I don’t have to be confident, but my character, she’s confident. So I’m just a confident character’. Gradually, through time, the lines got a little blurred and I became her, she became her, and here we are!”
More Trending Stories
- Several NXT Stars Were Reportedly ‘On the Bubble’ Of Being Cut
- WWE Drops Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo’s Last Names
- Chris Jericho Recalls Planning For 2016 Money In The Bank Ladder Match, Shutting Down Talent Argument
- Jeff Jarrett On Whether There Were Discussions For Him To Join nWo in 1996, His Storyline With The Four Horsemen