wrestling / News
Doudrop Was Initially Hesitant Over New Name, Recalls First Meeting Vince McMahon
Doudrop initially shared fans’ hesitation with her new name since coming to Raw, and she explained why she has become cool with it in a new interview. The Raw star spoke with Metro in the UK and you can check out some highlights below:
On her reaction to the name and storyline: “When it was first pitched to me, not gonna lei, I was bit like, ‘Ah OK, I’m not really sure about this, but OK’. It did take me a minute to get comfortable with it.”
On why she appreciates the gimmick now: “I saw the kids dancing. We do this thing with the Doudrops, and to see them do that – I was like, I really understand this now. I get who Doudrop is and who she’s supposed to be, and I’m super comfortable with it and I’m super happy. I know a lot of people are still resistant to the name change but just give me a couple of months and you’re gonna be like, ‘I love Doudrop.’”
On her first meeting with Vince McMahon: “I met him on the first day that I got to Raw and I was super scared because obviously I’ve been a wrestling fan for the majority of my life. He was super cool, he just said, ‘Welcome to Raw, so glad that you could come over, we’re gonna have a lot fun with your character.’ I was like, ‘Oh good, I like to have fun, I consider myself a professional play fighter’, and he was just [laughing and applauding] … So that was a really cool experience! He’s always super happy with me when I come back and seems to absolutely love it when I kill people so I’m just gonna keep doing that!”
More Trending Stories
- AEW Dynamite Beats WWE RAW In Key Demo Ratings, Draws Second Highest Viewership Total
- Backstage Notes From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, Update on Rampage TV Tapings
- Ivelisse On Her Infamous AEW Match With Thunder Rosa, Online Reaction To Her Being Outspoken About AEW
- Triple H Undergoes Heart Procedure After ‘Cardiac Event’, WWE Provides Health Update