Doudrop Was Nervous When Her Match With Becky Lynch Was Announced

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Doudrop spoke about her RAW Women’s title match with Becky Lynch tonight at the Royal Rumble, and how nervous she was when it was announced. Here are highlights:

On the big changes for her in the last year: “So, I’ll be honest I had to do a lot of mindset work this week. Because, I think a lot of people forget how quickly this is all happening for me. Seven months ago I was just a regular person sitting home in Scotland. Then fast forward seven months and I am facing one of the biggest stars in the company at one of the biggest PPVs of the year. In such a huge stadium challenging or the Raw Women’s Championship. That’s a big change to get used to, and it’s a lot to get your head around.”

On finding out she would face Becky Lynch at the Rumble: “I had to do a lot of work this week to make sure I am in the right frame of mind. At first, when this match was announced, I was very, very nervous, I am quite an anxious person at times. But I started trying to change my perception, and stop viewing it as an obstacle and start viewing it as an opportunity. Realize like, no I am in this position because it’s where I deserve to be. And I am talented and hardworking and this is my opportunity to showcase all of those things.”

On being in a heel vs. heel match: “I think it’s going to be an interesting reaction. But I think it’s going to be like a match for the OG’s. You know, a match for the people that know where we came from that have been following us for such a long time. I also think that people don’t tend to mind too much about who’s a good guy and who’s a bad guy when you’re beating the crap out of each other. And if there’s anything that happens when the Scottish and Irish collide, is that you beat the crap out of each other.”