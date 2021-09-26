Doudrop Says Working With Eva Marie Has Been ‘Really Fun,’ Talks Interacting With Vince McMahon

Doudrop’s storyline with Eva Marie may not quite be a a fan favorite angle in WWE right now, but Doudrop herself says she’s really enjoyed it. The Raw star spoke with Fightful for a new interview and discussed her association with Marie on Raw, her interactions with Vince McMahon, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On working with Eva Marie: “It’s actually been really fun. She’s super high maintenance and I’m a super low maintenance sort of girl. But they always say opposites attract, right? I really think she’s been excellent for me. Because coming from NXT UK, I missed out on NXT where I would’ve learned a lot of things, I would have picked up a lot of things, and just gotten used to the American environment, bigger crowds. So, for me, this is like being thrown in the deep end and she is the life raft I needed to get a bit more comfortable.”

On her friendship with NXT’s Persia: “There is a girl called Stephanie De Lander and without her, I don’t think I would have any hair left ‘cause I would have pulled it all out by now. She got to America right about the same time as me and she’s helped keep me right and just been a real solid friend.”

On her interactions with Vince McMahon: “It’s been so cool. I love him. No, I think he’s such a boss. We’ve had little interactions and stuff, and the first time I met him he was like, ‘Oh, lovely to meet you. We’re gonna have a lot of fun with your character.’ I was like, ‘Oh, I consider myself a professional play fighter, so I’m all about fun.’ He was like, ‘Oh, this kid.’”