Doudrop Recalls Her WWE Main Roster Call-Up, Finding Out She Was Working With Eva Marie

In a recent interview with Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport, Doudrop discussed her WWE main roster call-up, finding out she would be working with Eva Marie, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Doudrop on her WWE main roster call-up: “So I found I was going to be on main roster. I think it was something I think it was March 1, I got the phone call. And it was a really, really quick turnaround like I was I found out March 1, and then I was on the plane to America, maybe March 20. It was super fast. But I actually didn’t end up on main roster for quite a few months, just because of getting things ready and obviously working with Eva and like things had to coincide. So it took a while but like because of COVID and stuff like that I was going to happy just to get to regular training. That was fine for me.”

On finding out she would be working with Eva Marie: “I didn’t actually know that me and Eva would be working together until the week before my debut and I remember getting the call. Yeah, I got the call and they’re like ‘you are going to be working with Eva Marie’, and I was like ‘What? I thought she retired.”

On WWE keeping their plans secretive about her debut: “It was extremely secretive, like for months I had no idea. I was left purely to guess and speculate. They really like to keep all their cards close to the chest, and I understand why because sometimes things don’t work out, and they don’t want you to get excited and then things change… Like at one point I was like ‘you guys know I’m here yeah?'”