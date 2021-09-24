Doudrop Wasn’t Initially Sold On WWE Main Roster Name Change, Talks Adjusting To Raw Move

Fightful Select recently spoke to WWE superstar Doudrop, and she revealed several details surrounding her main roster call-up, including her initial reaction to changing her name from Piper Niven to Doudrop and much more.

In the interview, Fightful notes that Doudrop admitted she wasn’t initially sold on the name change but has since come around on it. She’s also made it a goal to make everyone love it if they don’t now.

She reportedly got word she was being called up back on March 1, and she then quickly relocated to the United States without letting the wrestling world know of the move, which led to her posting old photos on social media to not give anything away.

Fightful states that Doudrop also stated she has had limited interactions with Vince McMahon thus far in WWE, but the ones she has had have been positive while also gaining feedback from him.

Additionally, Doudrop called the move a learning experience and a culture shock, but she’s enjoyed it and specifically mentioned Stephanie De Lander as someone who has helped her adjust.