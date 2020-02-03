wrestling / News

Doug Williams vs. Jonathan Gresham Set For ROH Past vs. Present

February 3, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH Past vs. Present

Ring of Honor has announced a match between Doug Williams and Jonathan Gresham for their upcoming ROH Past vs. Present event. It happens in Las Vegas at Sam’s Town Live on March 14. Here’s an updated card:

– Doug Williams vs. Jonathan Gresham
– Alex Shelley & Matt Sydal vs. Marty Scurll & Flip Gordon
– Homicide vs. Brody King

