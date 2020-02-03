wrestling / News
Doug Williams vs. Jonathan Gresham Set For ROH Past vs. Present
February 3, 2020 | Posted by
Ring of Honor has announced a match between Doug Williams and Jonathan Gresham for their upcoming ROH Past vs. Present event. It happens in Las Vegas at Sam’s Town Live on March 14. Here’s an updated card:
– Doug Williams vs. Jonathan Gresham
– Alex Shelley & Matt Sydal vs. Marty Scurll & Flip Gordon
– Homicide vs. Brody King
Doug Williams vs @TheJonGresham has been signed for #ROHPastvsPresent March 14th in Las Vegas at Sam’s Town Live!
Whose side are you on?? pic.twitter.com/DHZw9fSU4Z
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) February 3, 2020
