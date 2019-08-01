MLW Signs Undefeated Kickboxer Douglas James, Set for Sept. 7 Debut in Dallas

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced the signing of Douglas James to the roster. James is an undefeated kickboxer and No Gi World Champion. He also has a background in MMA. You can check out the full announcement below.

DOUGLAS JAMES INKS MLW DEAL; SET TO DEBUT IN DALLAS SEPTEMBER 7

Undefeated kickboxer and No Gi World Champion latest to join MLW

Major League Wrestling has signed Douglas James, an undefeated kickboxer as well as MMA fighter out of Los Angeles.

“DJ is the evolution of what it is to be a hybrid professional wrestler,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer.

A former No Gi jiujitsu world champion trained by the founder of 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu, Eddie Bravo, Douglas James is one of the top prospects on the California pro wrestling circuit.

With a total of 15 mixed martial arts fights between both amateur and professional, Douglas James mixes an array of strikes, grappling, high flying and submission wrestling to an ever-growing arsenal.

Douglas James will make his MLW debut September 7thas MLW promotes its first-ever card in Dallas at the NYTEX Sports Centre featuring a Fusion TV taping. You can purchase tickets today at: http://www.MLWgo.com.

A dynamic wrestler, now Douglas James looks to prove he is truly major league as one of the best pound-for-pound athletes in the sport.