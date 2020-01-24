Douglas James vs. Septimo Dragon Added To MLW Fightland

Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Douglas James and Septimo Dragon has been added to MLW Fightland. The event happens on February 1 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Here’s a press release:

Séptimo Dragon vs. Douglas James middleweight challengers bout added to FIGHTLAND February 1 in Philly

PHILADELPHIA — MLW today announced Séptimo Dragon vs. Douglas James for MLW: FIGHTLAND at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on Saturday February 1. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

The middleweight division heats up as Séptimo Dragon takes on MMA/kickboxer turned pro wrestling Douglas James in a bout with championship implications.

A middleweight challengers bout, matchmakers will be watching both men’s performance as future contenders for the middleweight title come into focus at FIGHTLAND.

Séptimo Dragon enters the bout looking to pounce up the rankings but in order to do so he’ll have to stay in the air and unleash sky combat against the battle tested combat sports athlete Douglas James.

James, who has been training with Timothy Thatcher behind closed doors, looks to showcase his new submissions and grappling techniques. Already a ferocious fighter with his blistering strikes and never say die attitude, the 2020 version of Douglas James promises to impress when tested.

Meaning the “Seventh Dragon,” Séptimo Dragon has been featured in top Mexican organizations and has been labeled by the Mexican media as an emerging star.

Nicknamed “Rey del Aire,” meaning the King of the Air, Dragon is a spectacular aerial athlete. Using moves such as the Corkscrew Plancha and Moonsault Bodyblock Suicida to overwhelm adversaries, Dragon moves at supersonic speed to blitz opponents.

Now the stage is set. Who will win: Dragon or Douglas?

Matches signed:

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT

Jacob Fatu (c) vs. CIMA

NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT

Alex Hammerstone vs. T-Hawk

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Killer Kross

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Erick Stevens

WHO IS THE KING OF KNOCKOUTS?

Low Ki vs. King Mo (cornered by Dan Lambert)

FIRST TIME EVER!

Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Jimmy Havoc (with Priscilla Kelly)

LUMBERJACK MATCH!

Los Parks vs. CONTRA Unit

WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT!

Myron Reed (c) vs. Arez [AAA]

Puma King & Gringo Loco vs. Injustice

Séptimo Dragon vs. Douglas James

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich • Mance Warner • The Dynasty • Dominic Garrini • El Lindaman • Konnan • Alicia Atout and more!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.