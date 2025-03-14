Downstait Frontman On Making Indi Hartwell’s New Theme, Excited To Be Part Of Her Run

Indi Hartwell’s new entrance theme comes from rock band Downstait, and lead singer Zack Call recently talked about working with Hartwell on it. Hartwell debuted her new theme song “Hart Won’t Quit” last month and Call spoke about working with the WWE alumna on Ropes N Riffs. You can see highlights below (courtesy of Fightful):

On Hartwell: “She’s one of the coolest chicks, period. She’s put us over everything that we’ve done so far. So how that started again, but Chelsea [Green]’s our plug, just reached out. There’s a group of releases about six months ago…we were watching NXT because of Indi’s run, her Dexter stuff. I thought that was some of the most entertaining television on the planet, and on top of that she can f**king wrestle, like she’s really, really good. So I asked Chelsea [Green] if she could… ‘I don’t have these people’s numbers, but you, I have yours. Do you mind the plug? She said, no problem. She hooked us up.”

On working with Hartwell on the song: “She knows who we are through all of our stuff that we’ve had on WWE or AEW. She liked what we did for Buddy [Matthews]. He really, I think he only used it in New Japan, but it was, he had kind of the same directive, which was, really like Limp Bizkit. But with Indi, she asked something similar and that was a song that she picked out. So my brother dove in with all the music and then I said, well, that’s the style that she wants is actually Sean’s, but I can, I’ll write it. Then Sean, when he gets to do any of his rap, he just dives in and just gets goofy. He loves playing that character. So got him on it. I wrote really, it is the melody, but Sean gases it up and makes all my stuff sexier. So he did that. She gave us some punch words and what she wanted to do. The heart won’t quit. The ‘hard to lose heart won’t quit’ is very similar to our song to ‘Major Players’ where it was kind of the first thing I wrote. I was like, damn, that’s pretty f**king good. I hope she likes it.

“Then she’s putting it on a lot of her stuff. Now it’s the title of the song. But she liked it. A lot of her friends in the business who were putting the song over for her when she was testing it out. Like I said, she’s done so much already to put the song over. The song’s doing well for us on all of our streaming. We can’t wait. I don’t think she’s used it yet. I don’t think she’s performed with it yet. So we’re very excited to see it when she comes out with it and see where she takes this song. She’s still in our mind, she’s gonna be a megastar. So we’re very excited to be a part of her run.”