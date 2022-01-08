wrestling / News
DPW Fire Results 1.6.21: Calvin Tankman vs. Andrew Everett, More
DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling aired the latest episode of its Fire show, featuring Calvin Tankman vs. Andrew Everett in the Worlds Title Eliminator Tounament and more. You can see the results of the show, which aired on FITE TV, below per Fightful:
* DPW Worlds Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinal Match: Andrew Everett def. Calvin Tankman
* DPW Battle Royal: Luther def. Aaron Cox and Calibus Kingston and Donnie Ray and Kidd Bandit and Lucky Ali and Skyler Mack and Tenshi X
* DPW Worlds Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinal Match: Bojack def. Kevin Ku
Drew gonna need 300 liters of concussion juice STAT. #DPWFire pic.twitter.com/tN3rjirp2z
— newLEGACY sLip #BlackLivesMatter (@newLEGACYslip) January 7, 2022
WHOAAAAA #DPWFire pic.twitter.com/LiSFYQ6WvG
— TIGER DRIVER (@TigerDriver9X) January 6, 2022
ANIME SQUARE OFF#DPWFire pic.twitter.com/NE44J9WNk2
— Nhat Hoang (@NhatHoangRBLX) January 7, 2022
DAMN NEAR THROUGH THE WALL @CalvinTankman #DPWFire pic.twitter.com/pQ4OAMy9o2
— TIGER DRIVER (@TigerDriver9X) January 6, 2022
