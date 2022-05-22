wrestling / News

DPW Fire Results 5.20.22: Konosuke Takeshita Main Events, More

May 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
DPW Deadlock Pro Wrestling

DPW held the latest episode of Fire on May 20th, featuring Konosuke Takeshita and more. You can see the full results of the show, which aired on DPW On Demand, below per Fightful:

* Chris Danger and The Reality’s DPW Worlds Tag Team Championship celebration was interrupted by Luther & Serpentico.

* Andrew Everett def. BK Westbrook and Donnie Ray and Gringo Loco and Yoya

* DPW Women’s Worlds Title Qualifying Match: Raychell Rose def. Angelica Risk

* Konosuke Takeshita def. Adam Brooks

