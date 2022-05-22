DPW Fire Results 5.20.22: Konosuke Takeshita Main Events, More

DPW held the latest episode of Fire on May 20th, featuring Konosuke Takeshita and more. You can see the full results of the show, which aired on DPW On Demand, below per Fightful:

* Chris Danger and The Reality’s DPW Worlds Tag Team Championship celebration was interrupted by Luther & Serpentico.

* Andrew Everett def. BK Westbrook and Donnie Ray and Gringo Loco and Yoya

THUNDEROUS CHOKESLAM from Andrew Everett on Yoya gets the win! That scramble is probably my favorite DPW match ever #DPWFire pic.twitter.com/qUp3phiekP — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) May 20, 2022

* DPW Women’s Worlds Title Qualifying Match: Raychell Rose def. Angelica Risk

* Konosuke Takeshita def. Adam Brooks