DPW Versus Elevation Pro Full Results 06.01.2023: Jason Kincaid vs. Lucky Ali Headliner Title Match, More

The DPW Versus Elevation Pro show was recorded on May 20th and broadcast on June 1 by DEADLOCK Pro-Wrestling in Lexington, NC. You can find the full results (courtesy of Fightful) and watch the complete event below.

* Yabba Dabba Daddy defeated BK Westbrook and Diego Hill and LaBron Kozone and Movie Myk

* The Wrestling Prodigies (Jackson Drake & Jay Malachi) defeated Amish Country

* Savannah Evans defeated Kaitlyn Marie

* The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) defeated Donnie Ray & Mason Myles

* DPW National Championship Match: Andrew Everett defeated Rob Killjoy

* Elevation Pro Championship Match: TIM defeated Bojack

* DPW Worlds Championship Match: Lucky Ali defeated Jason Kincaid