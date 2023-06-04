wrestling / News
DPW Versus Elevation Pro Full Results 06.01.2023: Jason Kincaid vs. Lucky Ali Headliner Title Match, More
June 3, 2023 | Posted by
The DPW Versus Elevation Pro show was recorded on May 20th and broadcast on June 1 by DEADLOCK Pro-Wrestling in Lexington, NC. You can find the full results (courtesy of Fightful) and watch the complete event below.
* Yabba Dabba Daddy defeated BK Westbrook and Diego Hill and LaBron Kozone and Movie Myk
* The Wrestling Prodigies (Jackson Drake & Jay Malachi) defeated Amish Country
* Savannah Evans defeated Kaitlyn Marie
* The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) defeated Donnie Ray & Mason Myles
* DPW National Championship Match: Andrew Everett defeated Rob Killjoy
* Elevation Pro Championship Match: TIM defeated Bojack
* DPW Worlds Championship Match: Lucky Ali defeated Jason Kincaid
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Bringing Lex Luger Back To WCW: ‘One Of The Better Decisions That I Made During That Time’
- Details On Backstage Reaction To CM Punk’s Return, Creative Pitches
- WWE Talent Reportedly Have Better Outlook About Saudi Arabia Shows Now
- Update on Creative Plans Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler Asked For In WWE