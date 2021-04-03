wrestling / News
Dr. Britt Baker, Hangman Page, Ryo Mizunami, More Added to Next AEW Dark: Elevation
– AEW confirmed some more matchups for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. New to the show will be Dr. Britt Baker vs. Alex Gracia. Also, Hangman Page faces Bill Collier.
The new episode of AEW Dark will debut on Monday, April 5 on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated 10-match lineup:
* Britt Baker with Rebel vs. Alex Gracia
* Ryo Mizunami vs. Tesha Price
* Big Swole vs. Jazmine Allure
* Max Caster vs. Colt Cabana
* Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page vs. Mike and Matt Sydal
* Hangman Page vs. Bill Collier
* 10 vs. Danny Limelight
* Baron Black vs. Lance Archer with Jake Roberts
* Vary Morales vs. Michael Nakazawa
* Matt Hardy vs. The Dark Order’s “5” Alan Angels
