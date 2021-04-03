Dr. Britt Baker, Hangman Page, Ryo Mizunami, More Added to Next AEW Dark: Elevation

– AEW confirmed some more matchups for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. New to the show will be Dr. Britt Baker vs. Alex Gracia. Also, Hangman Page faces Bill Collier.

The new episode of AEW Dark will debut on Monday, April 5 on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated 10-match lineup:

* Britt Baker with Rebel vs. Alex Gracia

* Ryo Mizunami vs. Tesha Price

* Big Swole vs. Jazmine Allure

* Max Caster vs. Colt Cabana

* Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page vs. Mike and Matt Sydal

* Hangman Page vs. Bill Collier

* 10 vs. Danny Limelight

* Baron Black vs. Lance Archer with Jake Roberts

* Vary Morales vs. Michael Nakazawa

* Matt Hardy vs. The Dark Order’s “5” Alan Angels

