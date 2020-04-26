Dr. Luther Set as Next Guest for AEW Thank You for Being a Friend

– AEW has announced that Dr. Luther will be a guest for the next episode of Thank You for Being a Friend with host Justin Roberts. You can check out the announcement below. Fans can send in their questions for the show with the hashtag #AskDrLuther. The show tapes tomorrow and will stream on Friday, May 1 at 2:00 pm EST on the official AEW YouTube channel.

