wrestling / News

Dr. Luther Set as Next Guest for AEW Thank You for Being a Friend

April 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Dr. Luther

– AEW has announced that Dr. Luther will be a guest for the next episode of Thank You for Being a Friend with host Justin Roberts. You can check out the announcement below. Fans can send in their questions for the show with the hashtag #AskDrLuther. The show tapes tomorrow and will stream on Friday, May 1 at 2:00 pm EST on the official AEW YouTube channel.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading