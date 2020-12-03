Dr. Tom Prichard On Brock Lesnar’s Unique Presence When He Entered WWE, How CM Punk & Daniel Bryan Became Top Stars

In a recent edition of Wrestling University, Dr. Tom Prichard discussed Brock Lesnar’s unique presence in WWE, how CM Punk and Daniel Bryan became top stars in a different way, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Dr. Tom Prichard on Brock Lesnar’s unique presence when he entered WWE and similarities to CM Punk: “First of all, Brock got that ready in OVW. We’ve gotta give Danny Davis, Jim Cornette, and all the trainers there – Rip Rogers as well – a ton of credit for that. But at the same time, there is no one who looks like or is Brock Lesnar. He is a one of a kind talent, he’s a huge one of a kind guy. And you cannot stop force or momentum. Same thing with Punk. He got over organically, even with all the forces of evil who didn’t want him to get over, he got over. So, it was hard to ignore. Plus, he was over with some of the writers. Brock was over with the writers, but he didn’t care if he was over or not because he was going to be over regardless….there are elements with guys like Brock or guys like Sid Vicious. Sid was a specimen and there weren’t many people who look like him. He was extraordinary, and he was that guy. Punk looked like a regular guy, but he was extraordinary in his attitude, he was extraordinary in his presence, he was extraordinary in his presentation.”

On Punk not having a physical presence early on but eventually developing it to become a top star in WWE: “I don’t believe he did, especially when I first met him. But later on, when he gained his status, he earned it. I heard a story that he was turned away at Madison Square Garden when he was champion because they didn’t believe he was a wrestler. They’re not going to turn away Brock, they’re not gonna turn away Sid. But Punk just looked like your average guy. At the same time, when he came out to a crowd, there was some element of stardom to him, and people gravitated to him. Don’t know why. He was an exceptional talent no doubt in the world. But Daniel Bryan is the same way. He’s not an imposing figure and when he walks into the room, not everyone goes, ‘Oh wow, who is that?’ But in wrestling, they do because he is so great at what he does. Punk had the same quality. When he came into his environment, he was revered and people respected him for the most part. You always had your jealousy and your envy running rampant, but it was that element of, ‘Why are you special, why would anyone want to put you on their television show and give you five minutes, much less 15 minutes and two segments?'”

