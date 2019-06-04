Dr. Wagner Jr. and Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. Set for MLW Chicago Event in July

– Major League Wrestling has announced that Dr. Wagner Jr. and Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. will be in action at the upcoming July 6 event for MLW in Chicago, Illinois. You can check out the full announcement below.

DR. WAGNER JR. & HIJO DE DR. WAGNER JR. TO COMPETE IN CHICAGO JULY 6

One of the greatest luchadores of all-time, Dr. Wagner Jr., will voyage to Chicago on July 6th as he competes for Major League Wrestling for the first-time ever alongside his son, El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. (buy tickets)

MLW today announced Dr. Wagner Jr. & El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr will be in tag team competition at MLW: Kings of Colosseum at Cicero Stadium in Chicago. The event is a TV taping for beIN SPORTS on Saturday night July 6th with a 7 p.m. bell time.

League officials can confirm that Promociones Dorado’s Salina de la Renta brokered the blockbuster deal to bring the duo in.

Collectively known as La Dinastia Wagner, the Wagner family have competed in the sport for almost 50 years. With three generations fighting for the family’s honor, belts and the fans, the Wagner family is lucha royalty in Mexico and around the world.

With the late Dr. Wagner infighting fear into the hearts of opponents and fans as an evil doctor (aka medical assassino), the white Wagner mask represents the white mask and scrubs of a doctor.

An international wrestler of excellence, Dr. Wagner Jr. has competed around the world including extensively touring for New Japan Pro Wrestling, winning championships on several continents and being the face of the video game, AAA: Héroes del Ring.

A perennial champion in all major Mexican organizations is one of the most celebrated luchadores in the world.

A decorated legend known for his iconic mask, Dr. Wagner Jr. has both competed as a tecnico and rudo with legendary rivalries with: LA Park, Canek and Atlantis.

Losing his mask in 2017, Dr. Wagner Jr.’s legend only grew with the luchador being referred to at times as “King Wagner” (Rey Wagner in Spanish).

Now along with his son, Dr. Wagner enters Major League Wrestling to write a new chapter in the family’s storied career in the sport. See the legendary Dr. Wagner Jr. & El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. LIVE July 6 at Cicero Stadium (buy tickets).