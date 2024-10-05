wrestling / News
Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO Sponsoring Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest Tonight at WWE Bad Blood
– Per WWE.com, the fighting action game Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO is now sponsoring tonight’s matchup featuring Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor at WWE Bad Blood. Bandai Namco will also hold the next Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO Road Show event later today at the State Farm Arena where the premium live event is being held. Below are some details:
October 5, 2024
State Farm Arena, Outdoor Plaza (Gate 2) Atlanta, GA
Free Outdoor / Ticket Required Indoors
Giveaways: Lanyards, T-shirts
1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta, GA 30303-2723
Outdoor Time: 4:30 – 10:00
Indoor Concourse Time: 4:30 – 6:00
Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest goes down later tonight at WWE Bad Blood. The premium live event is being held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.
More Trending Stories
- Hulk Hogan Says He Pitched Turning Heel Against Ultimate Warrior At WrestleMania VI
- David Shoemaker Recalls Discovering Apparent Origin Of Triple H’s Water Spit While Making Mr. McMahon
- Note on Why GUNTHER vs. Sami Zayn Isn’t A Part of WWE Bad Blood
- AEW News: Adam Cole & More Reportedly Backstage At Dynamite, Note On Bryan Danielson’s Theme Song