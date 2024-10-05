– Per WWE.com, the fighting action game Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO is now sponsoring tonight’s matchup featuring Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor at WWE Bad Blood. Bandai Namco will also hold the next Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO Road Show event later today at the State Farm Arena where the premium live event is being held. Below are some details:

October 5, 2024

State Farm Arena, Outdoor Plaza (Gate 2) Atlanta, GA

Free Outdoor / Ticket Required Indoors

Giveaways: Lanyards, T-shirts 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta, GA 30303-2723

Outdoor Time: 4:30 – 10:00

Indoor Concourse Time: 4:30 – 6:00

