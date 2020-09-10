Dragon Gate Announces Full Dangerous Gate 2020 Lineup

– Dragon Gate has announced the full card for the promotion’s Dangerous Gate 2020 event. The card will be held at Ota City General Gymnasium and will be streamed live with English commentary on the Dragongate Network. Here’s the full lineup:

* Open the Brave Gate Championship Match: Kaito Ishida vs. YosukeSanta Maria

* Yasushi Kanda, Kagetora, Gamma & Ho Ho Lun vs. Keisuke Okuda, Problem Dragon, Punch Tominaga & U-T

* Ultimo Dragon, Shuji Kondo & Masaaki Mochizuki vs. Don Fujii, Genki Horiguchi & Ryo Saito

* Naruki Doi vs. Kzy

* Open the Triangle Gate Championship Match: Ben-K, Strong Machine J & Dragon Dia vs. Takashi Yoshida, Kazma Sakamoto & Diamante

* Open the Twin Gate Championship Match: Kota Minoura & Jason Lee vs. Susumu Yokosuka & Dragon Kid

* Steel Cage 6-Way Match: YAMATO vs. KAI vs. Masato Yoshino vs. Eita vs. BxB Hulk vs. Big R Shimizu