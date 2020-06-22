Dragon Gate Announces Lineup For June 27th and 28th Shows

Dragon Gate has announced the lineup for their June 27th and 28th Rainbow Gate 2020 shows. The company posted on Facebook to announce that the shows, which will air on Dragon Gate Live, have the following card:

* June 27th:

Kagetora vs. Taketo Kamei

Keisuke Okuda & Jason Lee vs. Kaito Ishida & H・Y・O

Ultimo Dragon & Genki Horiguchi & Ryo Saito vs. YAMATO & Kzy & Strong Machine J

* June 28th:

Naruki Doi & Genki Horiguchi vs. Kzy & Jimmy

YAMATO & U-T & Kota Minoura vs. Eita & BxB Hulk & Big R Shimizu

Open the Triangle Gate Championship Match: Ben-K & Strong Machine J & Dragon Dia vs. Masato Yoshino & Don Fujii & Yasushi Kanda

These shows are before the previously-announced shows that will feature the return of fans to the show, which start on July 4th in Kyoto.