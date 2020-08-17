wrestling / News
Dragon Gate Announces Lineups For This Weekend’s Shows
Dragon Gate has three shows taking place this coming weekend, and the cards for them are now official. The company hasd announced the following lineups for its shows, two of which take place on August 23rd and one of which is set for August 24th:
August 23, 2020: Fukuoka, Acros Fukuoka (Dragongate Network Live – 1PM JST)
* Ultimo Dragon, Naruki Doi & Don Fujii vs. Kzy, Jason Lee & Problem Dragon
* Masaaki Mochizuki & Gamma vs. Keisuke Okuda & Punch Tominaga
* Shuji Kondo vs. H・Y・O
* YAMATO, KAI & Kota Minoura vs. Eita, BxB Hulk & Big R Shimizu
* Dragon Kid & Susumu Yokosuka vs. Genki Horiguchi & Ryo Saito
* Ben-K, Strong Machine J, YosukeSanta Maria & Dragon Dia vs. Kaito Ishida, Takashi Yoshida, Diamante & Kazma Sakamoto
August 23, 2020: Fukuoka, Acros Fukuoka (Dragongate Network Live – 5PM JST):
* Don Fujii, Ryo Saito & Gamma vs. Ben-K, Strong Machine J & Problem Dragon
* Keisuke Okuda & Dragon Dia vs. Takashi Yoshida & H・Y・O
* Masaaki Mochizuki vs. YosukeSanta Maria
* Ultimo Dragon, Naruki Doi, Shuji Kondo & Genki Horiguchi vs. Big R Shimizu, Kaito Ishida, Diamante & Kazma Sakamoto
* YAMATO & KAI vs. Eita & BxB Hulk
* Kzy, Kota Minoura & Jason Lee vs. Masato Yoshino, Dragon Kid & Susumu Yokosuka
August 24, 2020: Kagoshima, Orocity Hall:
* Kzy, YosukeSanta Maria & Strong Machine J vs. Genki Horiguchi, Taketo Kamei & Madoka Kikuta
* YAMATO vs. Sora Fujikawa
* Ultimo Dragon & Ryo Saito vs. BxB Hulk & Diamante
* Ben-K, Keisuke Okuda & Punch Tominaga vs. Naruki Doi, Dragon Kid & Susumu Yokosuka
* KAI, Kota Minoura, Jason Lee & Dragon Dia vs. Eita, Big R Shimizu, Kaito Ishida & H・Y・O
【#TheGateOfAdventure2020 Series Card Information】
August 23rd – Acros Fukuoka (Afternoon & Evening)#dragongate#DragonGateNetwork pic.twitter.com/JJK1aBYE7t
— Dragongate Japan Pro-Wrestling (Official English) (@DragonGateEN) August 17, 2020
【#TheGateOfAdventure2020 Series Card Information】
August 24th – Kagoshima Orocity Hall#dragongate pic.twitter.com/6LZbGhkYvt
— Dragongate Japan Pro-Wrestling (Official English) (@DragonGateEN) August 17, 2020
