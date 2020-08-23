Dragon Gate Announces Rest of 2020 Touring Schedule

– Dragon Gate has announced the updated touring schedule for the promotion for the rest of the year on the promotion’s official Facebook page. You can see the full, updated touring schedule for Dragon Gate below:

2020 Tour Schedule 【August 2020】 August 23rd (Sunday) 1:00PM – Fukuoka, Acros Fukuoka

August 23rd (Sunday) 5:00PM – Fukuoka, Acros Fukuoka

August 24th (Monday) 6:30PM – Kagoshima, Orocity Hall

August 27th (Thursday) 6:30PM – Aichi, Tsushima Bunka Hall

August 29th (Saturday) 5:00PM – Fukui, Tsuruga Kirameki Minato Hall

August 30th (Sunday) 5:00PM – Hyogo, Kobe Sambo Hall 【September 2020】 September 5th (Saturday) 6:00PM – Okinawa, Namura Hall “DRAGONGATE in Okinawa 2020”

September 6th (Sunday) 1:00PM – Okinawa, Namura Hall “DRAGONGATE in Okinawa 2020”

September 9th (Wednesday) 6:30PM – Tokyo, Korakuen Hall

September 12th (Saturday) 6:00PM – Osaka, Edion Arena Osaka #2

September 13th (Sunday) 3:00PM – Osaka, Edion Arena Osaka #2

September 14th (Monday) 6:30PM – Aichi, Okazaki Tatsumigaoka Hall

September 21st (Monday) 4:00PM – Tokyo, Ota City General Gymnasium “Dangerous Gate 2020”

September 26th (Saturday) 6:00PM – Hyogo, Kobe Sambo Hall

September 27th (Sunday) 6:00PM – Shizuoka, Act City Hamamatsu

September 29th (Tuesday) 6:30PM – Tottori, Tottori Sangyo Gym

September 30th (Wednesday) 6:30PM – Aichi, Loisir Hotel Toyohashi 【October 2020】 October 2nd (Friday) 6:30PM – Kumamoto, Kumamoto Ryutsujoho Hall “Genki Horiguchi Homecoming”

October 3rd (Saturday) 6:00PM – Yamaguchi, Kaikyo Messe Shiminoseki

October 4th (Sunday) 1:00PM – Fukuoka, Acros Fukuoka

October 4th (Sunday) 5:00PM – Fukuoka, Acros Fukuoka

October 7th (Wednesday) 6:30PM – Tokyo, Korakuen Hall

October 10th (Saturday) 6:00PM – Toyama, Takaoka Ecoeur

October 11th (Sunday) 5:00PM – Kyoto, KBS Hall

October 16th (Friday) 6:30PM – Aichi, Kariya Industrial Promotion Center

October 17th (Saturday) 6:00PM – Hyogo, Kobe Sambo Hall

October 18th (Sunday) 5:00PM – Hiroshima, Fukuyama Big Rose

October 23rd (Friday) 6:30PM – Ishikawa, Nanao Joyama Gymnasium

October 24th (Saturday) 5:00PM – Ishikawa, Kimassi Kanazawa “Madoka Kikuta Homecoming”

October 25th (Sunday) 4:00PM – Nara, Nara Centennial Hall “Naruki Doi 20th Anniversary Homecoming”

October 28th (Wednesday) 6:30PM – Aichi, Tsuyuhashi Sports Center “U-T & Kento Kobune Homecoming”

October 31st (Saturday) 6:00PM – Ehime, Matsuyamashi Sogo Community Center Kikakutenji Hall 【November 2020】 November 3rd (Wednesday) 5:30PM – Osaka, Edion Arena Osaka “The Gate of Destiny 2020”

November 5th (Thursday) 6:30PM – Tokyo, Korakuen Hall

November 15th (Sunday) 3:00PM – Hyogo, Kobe World Kinen Hall “Kobe Pro Wrestling Festival 2020”

November 28th (Saturday) – Miyagi, Sendai Sun Plaza Hall “The Gate of Origin 2020” 【December 2020】 December 2nd (Wednesday) 6:30PM – Tokyo, Korakuen Hall

December – Fukuoka, Fukuoka Kokusai Center “The Final Gate 2020” Times, dates, & locations are subject to change. Times are in Japanese Standard Time.