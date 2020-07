Dragon Gate Announces Schedule For August

Dragon Gate has revealed a schedule of shows for the month of August, a total of thirteen overall. As always, times, dates and locations are subject to change. The times are in Japanese standard time.

August 2nd (Sunday) 3:00PM – Wakayama, Wakayama Prefectural Gym “Memorial Gate 2020 in Wakayama”

August 8th (Saturday) 6:00PM – Kyoto, KBS Hall

August 9th (Sunday) 6:00PM – Osaka, Edion Arena Osaka #2

August 10th (Monday) 4:00PM – Aichi, Nagoya Congress Center

August 12th (Wednesday) 6:30PM – Tokyo, Korakuen Hall

August 15th (Saturday) 6:00PM – Hyogo, Kobe Sambo Hall

August 16th (Sunday) 5:00PM – Hyogo, Himeji MIYACOCO Minato Dome

August 23rd (Sunday) 1:00PM – Fukuoka, Acros Fukuoka

August 23rd (Sunday) 5:00PM – Fukuoka, Acros Fukuoka

August 24th (Monday) 6:30PM – Kagoshima, Orocity Hall

August 27th (Thursday) 6:30PM – Aichi, Tsushima Bunka Hall

August 29th (Saturday) 5:00PM – Fukui, Tsuruga Kirameki Minato Hall

August 30th (Sunday) 5:00PM – Hyogo, Kobe Sambo Hall