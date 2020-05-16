Dragon Gate Cancels All Events Through June 10

We reported last month that Dragon Gate cancelled all of their scheduled events through May as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. As of today, they have now cancelled all events through June 10. The announcement reads:

Due to the ongoing efforts to prevent further spread of Covid-19, at this time we are announcing the further cancellation of all live events through June 10th. We apologize for the inconvenience.

6/2 Tokyo

6/6 & 7 Fukuoka

6/8 Kagoshima

6/9 Nagasaki

6/10 Kokurakita

They are still holding the King of Gate 2020 tournament with empty arena shows.