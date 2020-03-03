Dragon Gate Cancels Events Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Dragon Gate is the latest promotion to cancel upcoming shows due to concerns over the coronavirus. The company announced, as you can see below, that they have canceled their all of their shows from March 3rd through the 13th. The tour is currently scheduled to resume on March 14th in Kariya, Japan.

The full statement reads:

After careful observation and consideration of the current circumstances in regards to the Corona (COVID-19) outbreak, DRAGONGATE has come to the decision to cancel all shows from March 3rd in Yokohama through March 8th in Hiroshima, in addition to March 13th in Nagoya as announced yesterday. The scheduled Dragon Gate Network live broadcast from Korakuen Hall on March 5th is also canceled.

We apologize to all our fans that were looking forward to attending or watching on the Dragon Gate Network for the inconvenience. Refunds for ticket purchases will be made available at the point of purchase.

At this time, touring is scheduled to resume on March 14th in Kariya.