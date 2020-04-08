wrestling / News
Dragon Gate Cancels May Events Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
– As previously reported, New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has cancelled events through May 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic and a national State of Emergency being declared in Japan. Now, it looks like Dragon Gate is also following suit. The Japanese wrestling promotion announced the cancellation of events on May 2 & 3 and also May 5 & 6, which you can see below:
In accordance with the State of Emergency declaration due to the Covid-19 outbreak, we regret to announce the cancellation of the following live events in May:
5/2 Okayama
5/3 & 4 Kyoto
5/5 Tsushima
5/6 Aichi (Dead or Alive 2020)
We apologize for the inconvenience.#dragongate
Previously, Dragon Gate announced a preliminary touring schedule for June with the hope that events may start back up again around that time.
— Dragongate Japan Pro-Wrestling (Official English) (@DragonGateEN) April 8, 2020
